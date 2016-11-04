Spend $6 to Never Lose Your iPhone 7 Headphone Adapter

A small startup has built a simple accessory aimed at helping you keep track of your Apple headphone adapter.

The company, called Uncourage, has announced a new keychain named the Uncourage Plug. The accessory comes with a simple keychain and a 3.5mm headphone connector that plugs into the headphone adapter that ships with the iPhone 7. From there, it just dangles until you’re ready again to plug the adapter into your iPhone and strap on your headphones.

Apple made the controversial decision in September to announce a new iPhone without a headphone jack. During the presentation where it unveiled the iPhone 7, Apple said that its smartphone wouldn’t offer a headphone jack. The move was criticized by many who believed the headphone jack would be a critical feature for years to come.

Apple, however, argued against such claims, saying that it had the “courage” to make the decision. In fact, Apple used the term “courage” on several occasions during the presentation to make its argument. Before long, it became a meme on social media sites.

This is the world in which we live: a place where we need to buy a $6 accessory for another accessory to listen to music with another accessory.

Uncourage might be on to something.

The headphone adapter that ships with the iPhone 7 is a diminutive accessory that has a Lightning connector on one end and a headphone jack port on the other. Tossing it in a packed bag will likely make it go missing and given its size, it’s not hard to leave it behind at the coffee shop or at home. If you can get into the habit of actually plugging it into Uncourage’s keychain accessory, however, it might stick it out with you over the long haul.

