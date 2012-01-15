This "Sandbox" Runs Any Browser Without Local Installs

Seattle-based developer Spoon offers every browser you can think of, ranging from Internet Explorer 6 to Firefox 2 to Chrome 11 (okay, so there's no Netscape). Spoon even provides the new ones too like Firefox 9, Chrome 16 and Opera 11.60. The trick is that users aren't required to download and install the software locally. Instead, they simply set up an account and then load up any browser in Spoon's isolated virtual machine.

"Available as both a web-based service and on-site server, Spoon.net allows software publishers, enterprises, and schools to deploy and manage desktop applications instantly to any user with an Internet connection," the developer explained on Friday. "Spoon.net runs applications in isolated 'sandboxes,' allowing applications to run side-by-side without conflicts, dependencies, or modifications to the host desktop. Spoon.net’s unique hybrid client/server virtualization technology combines the convenience of web-based delivery with the performance and robustness of local execution."

But of course there's a catch: this sandbox service requires a slight investment. The free account allows users to launch open source and purchased apps, and connect up to one device to the account. Free users also receive 100 MB for storing applications, files and settings, and they can even test-drive applications like desktop browsers and mobile browsers for two minutes every twenty-four hours.

Then there are the three additional paid subscription plans ranging from $8/month to $50/month. These grant access to every browser available, and provides the ability to install third-party apps and use additional applications already installed on Spoon.net. For a better idea of what each plan provides, here's the breakdown yanked straight from Spoon's website:

"The Browser Sandbox is a great resource for web developers and enterprises that need to test or deploy multiple versions of current, beta, or legacy web browsers without the problems associated with installing browsers on their desktops or maintaining cumbersome virtual machines," said Kenji Obata, founder and chief executive officer of Spoon.net. "The Browser Sandbox is a powerful demonstration of Spoon.net’s unique application virtualization technologies."

In addition to browsers, Spoon offers a large selection of applications spanning games, media apps, players, productivity apps, social apps, tools and viewers. Social apps include Trillian, Skype and Pidgin whereas the Games section includes a Mario clone, Burger Time Deluxe and even Second Life. To learn more about Spoon.net, head here.