Trending

Samsung Gear Circle Brings Notifications to Your Neck

By

Samsung's latest wearable device sits on your neck and vibrates to alert you of incoming calls and notifications.

Samsung's after your neck. That Korean company today announced a new wearable called the Gear Circle that's basically a set of headphones that you wear like a collar. Due out in October for an undisclosed price, the Circle also notifies you of incoming calls and alerts.

Think of it as a set of headphones you get on a long airplane flight that has a magnetic clasp to close it around your neck. From the pictures, it appears the Circle has retractable earbuds and a button on the back of one bud.

MORE: Will Wearables Replace Your Smartphone?

The company hasn't released much information on the Circle, except to say that it pairs with a smartphone to receive calls, listen to music and use voice control via a Bluetooth connection. The "necklace" will also vibrate when you get calls or notifications.

With an onboard 180-mAh battery, Samsung says the Gear will last 300 hours on standby and 11 hours of continuous talking. The Circle charges via microUSB, supports Bluetooth 3.0 and Wi-Fi. Based on the product gallery, it looks like two colors will be available - white/silver and blue/black.

While the Circle is definitely a pretty product, it certainly isn't the most novel in terms of design. Rival LG also offers a similar set of headphones that rest on your collarbone called the Tone Pro ($70) that feature retractable earbuds. The Tone Pro doesn't offer vibrating alerts though.

Samsung's announcement of the Circle was quietly tucked away within a larger release about its Gear S smartwatch -- a wristband that supports 3G so it can work without being tied to a smartphone. We expected to get more details and hands-on time with the Gear S and the Circle at IFA in Berlin early September, so stay tuned for more news.

Staff Writer Cherlynn Low loves the idea of smart jewelry. Follow her @cherlynnlow and on Google+. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.

1 Comment Comment from the forums