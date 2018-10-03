Samsung Galaxy S5 User Guide

Use Your Phone as a Hotspot

When you're on the go and need to get your laptop online to turn in some pressing work, your Galaxy S5 can be a lifesaver. Share your 4G LTE connection with your devices or friends by turning your device into a mobile hotspot. Just make sure your smartphone's plan caters for data tethering. For example, Verizon includes mobile hotspot service in its More Everything plan. Here's how to turn your S5 into a hotspot. —Cherlynn Low

1. Navigate to Settings. You can do that by opening the Settings app or tapping the gear icon on the top right of the notifications shade.

2. Tap Network Connections and tap Tethering And Wi-Fi Hotspot.

3. Tap Mobile Hotspot.

4. Turn on Mobile Hotspot via the toggle at the top of the page.

5. Tap Ok to turn off Wi-Fi connection. This activates your LTE connection so you can share the data with other devices.

Your S5 is now an active hotspot. To connect to it, turn on Wi-Fi in your laptop and follow the instructions on the Galaxy S5's screen.