Samsung Just Confirmed Galaxy S10 Release Date with $550 Trade-In

Samsung has finally given up on trying to be secretive about the Galaxy S10.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Korean tech giant has published a page to its website starting pre-orders on the Galaxy S10 before it even unveils the device. The ad, which comes with the headline, "We know you know what is coming soon," offers up to a $550 trade-in credit when you reserve the handset now.

According to Samsung, those who pre-order the Galaxy S10 will be able to get the credit on a qualifying device. That probably means that the newer and more appealing the handset you're turning in, the more you'll get. And it'll help you to defray the cost of what is expected to be an expensive Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+. It's possible, though unconfirmed, that the budget-friendly Galaxy S10e will also qualify in this offer.

By pre-ordering now, you'll be in the first batch of customers to actually get the smartphone. The company is offering delivery by March 8, suggesting you won't need to wait long to get the smartphone after it's unveiled next week. In addition to the $550 trade-in credit, Samsung is also offering a $50 credit for an accessory to go with your purchase.

On the sign-up page, Samsung says that the device will be capable of connecting to all four major carrier networks — AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile. You'll also be able to connect it to U.S. Cellular or get it unlocked if you like to keep your options open.

While the move is something the notoriously secretive Apple would ever do, it makes some sense for Samsung. The company's Galaxy S10 lineup has been featured in pictures and videos from every angle over the last several weeks. To try and deny the rumors now would be ridiculous. Instead, Samsung has taken the understandable tack of acknowledging the information is out and now trying to capture early shoppers who might have been enticed by everything that's leaked.

So, if you're one of those interested shoppers, you can sign up to reserve the Galaxy S10 right now. The offer is available through Feb. 20, the same day Samsung plans to unveil its new lineup.