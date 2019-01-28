New Galaxy S10 Leak Shows Fast 25-Watt Charging

Samsung apparently has some big plans for its Galaxy S10's battery and fast charging capabilities.

Over the weekend, Slashleaks published an image of what is believed to be the battery charger for the upcoming Galaxy S10. At first blush, it might not mean much, but when you look at the information on the charger, it reveals that it supports 12V/2.1A charging, in addition to 9V and 5V charging. In other words, the charger, which is codenamed TA300, will allow for charging at 25.2W.

With help from 25.2W charging, your Galaxy S10 should juice up really, really fast. Indeed, 25.2W charging is believed to be the next big thing and will increase a charge far more quickly than what you'd get from a standard 15W fast-charger you can get now.

The leak, which was earlier reported on by BGR, came alongside a report from serial leaker Ice Universe, who said on Twitter that the Galaxy S10 will ship with "excellent battery optimization and a more advanced cooling structure." That, coupled with reports that the Galaxy S10 lineup will ship with batteries that could touch 4000mAh, if not 4100mAh, means the handsets could offer downright impressive battery performance.

Samsung is among the market leaders in battery life and wants to keep it that way with the Galaxy S10. Offering a better battery charger and big battery packs could be one way to do that.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, it's important to note that the battery charger above hasn't been verified for authenticity. So, while it's possible it's the real deal and will be coming with the Galaxy S10, the image could be a fake.

We'll find out for sure what Samsung has planned on Feb. 20, when the company finally unveils its long-awaited handset.