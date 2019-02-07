Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Will Have One Feature the AirPods Lack

We’re eagerly awaiting Samsung’s Galaxy S10, which will debut Feb. 20 in San Francisco. But Samsung has another announcement in store for the S10 event: a new pair of wireless earbuds with a unique feature if a leaked photo is any indication.

An image of the Galaxy Buds that appeared on German blog WinFuture shows the earphones in a charging case — and the case appears to be charging up on the back of a Galaxy S10. We’ve been hearing for months that the S10 will be able to reverse charge other devices, and this would be an excellent use case for that feature.

The Galaxy Buds design is similar to Samsung’s existing wireless earphones, the Gear IconX, including the shape and size of the charging case. It’s unclear if the new buds will pack in any other fresh features, aside from the ability to juice up from a Galaxy phone. The Gear IconX isn’t our favorite pair of completely wireless earbuds, but we’re hopeful that Samsung has fine-tuned its best features for the next-gen model.

Samsung wouldn’t be the first company to add wireless charging to its earbud case. Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro can wirelessly reverse charge other devices, including the company’s FreeBuds 2 Pro earphones. Apple is reportedly planning to add wireless charging to its AirPods case in the second-gen version due out this year.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Buds will cost €149, or $170. That’s a smidge more than the $159 AirPods, but with a new wireless charging case (and hopefully some other new features), Samsung may have finally nailed the best mix of price, design and functionality.