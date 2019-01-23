Samsung's $15,000 8K TV Finally Ships Next Month

Samsung is moving forward with plans to launch its lineup of 8K televisions the company unveiled at CES earlier this month. And as expected, they won't be cheap.

Samsung said on Wednesday (Jan. 23) that it will begin shipping its 85-inch 8K TV on Feb. 8. The television will go for a whopping $14,999. The 65- and 75-inch 8K TV models Samsung unveiled at CES will start shipping on March 1 for a price tag of $4,999 and $6,999, respectively. If you'd prefer the 82-inch model, you'll be able to get it for $9,999 starting on March 22.

Samsung is currently offering pre-orders on its online store.

Samsung and LG both unveiled new 8K televisions at CES this year. Samsung's line of sets comes with the company's Quantum Processor 8K chip, which supports native 8K resolution. The televisions are also capable of upscaling non-8K content to 8K to boost their visual appeal. Additionally, Samsung's televisions come with its virtual personal assistant, Bixby.

Based on our hands-on time, 8K content looks downright outstanding on Samsung's 8K televisions. However, the problem is 8K content is few and far between. And although upscaling is a Band-Aid for that, it's really no solution to getting the true 8K experience. So, while you might be the first in your neighborhood with an 8K television, you'll be hard-pressed to find boatloads of content to really enjoy it.

Samsung didn't announce pricing or availability on the 98-inch 8K model it announced at CES, and said it will be announced later this year. Judging by the price on the larger models in the lineup, don't expect it to be cheap.