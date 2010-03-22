Rechargeable Batteries Test

Energizer Rechargeable
Price:
Household charger and 4 AA batteries – $30
Travel charger with 4 AA batteries – $25
4 AA batteries – $12
3 Stars
+ Choice of quick or small charger
+ Desktop charger comes with AC and car adapters
+ Lifetime warranty on charger
- Short run times
- Quick charger has loud fan
- Batteries heat up during charging
Don’t ever throw the Energizer bunny away again. Instead, refresh and renew him with the company’s Rechargeable batteries. Unlike the other brands we tested, Energizer offers the choice of charging the cells with a small travel charger or quickly with a large device, but these batteries came up short on run times.
Based on nickel-metal hydride chemistry, the Energizer Rechargeable batteries come in a four-pack of AA cells with a large charger that promises 15 minute charges for $30 or a small travel charger with 4 AAs for $25. A package of four AAs costs $12.
The AA cells come pre-charged and are rated at 2,450 milli-amp hours (mah), a little short of the 2,500 mah that the PowerGenix NiZn batteries provide. After charging, they supply 1.46 volts, matching the Sanyo Eneloop cells but more than 0.3 volts short of the NiZn batteries.
I really like the 3.8-ounce travel charger, which is only slightly heavier than the Eneloop device, and can charge two or four AA or AAA cells. Don’t worry, you can’t put them in wrong—it won’t fit the wrong way.
It was able to charge two AAs in 2 hours 35 minutes, more than an hour longer than the NiZN’s charger but an hour quicker than the Eneloop’s charger. It uses a miniscule 3 watts of power, which translates into less than 5 cents of electricity a year for weekly recharges. LEDs blink furiously while charging, and the lights go solid when the batteries are ready.
If you’re in a hurry – and who isn’t these days – there’s also a quick charger that boasts 15 minutes to a fresh set of batteries. It isn’t actually as fast as it claims. We charged up a set of AA batteries in 22 minutes. But worse, it has a loud fan and used 48 watts of power during the charge cycle. It costs less than 10 cents a year to charge a set of batteries every week on this fast charger, but be careful--the batteries come out of the charger quite hot.
Energizer says that the Reghargeables can be recycled hundreds of times, which falls short of NiZN’s 1,000 cycle life. The Energizer bunny also let me down when it came to running my gear, with the shortest run times on both the flashlight (1 hour and 53 minutes) and the CD player (4 hours and 32 minutes). This is between one-half and one-third the longevity of a Duracell disposable battery, but still a good way to be green.
A bonus: the charger comes with a lifetime warranty for the original owner, meaning you’ll never have to buy another, which saves and the environment at the same time.
After some extensive testing that I looked at from my work I went with PowerEx batteries for myself. They've got a 2700 mAh capacity, and they held up at high current (> 10A). They weren't the cheapest ($19/4 pcs)
It's also worth noting that NiMH batteries all have the same chemistry, and can be charged by a standard NiMH charger.
Just a little tip: Keep an eye out on Amazon deals for Sanyo rechargeable. I got a 48 pack for under $20 during a sale (with out charger).
They last ten times longer in my Digital Camera Compared to Disposables.
They are the best.
First the technology. Throw-away Alkalines have good capacity, reasonably good shelf life, and good voltage to start with but their voltage goes down a lot as they are used which is what causes flashlights to start going orange and dim after you use them a little while. NiMH and NiCad will usually maintain their voltage a little better until the end. LiIon is the best here but I don't think you can buy LiIon rechargeables in AA size. Also Alkalines don't work very well when cold, and their voltage will drop a lot under real heavy load. NiMh will maintain higher voltage and put out more current at the same time.
Different brands of NiMh have different capacity ratings, in milli-amp hour (mAH), and even at the same capacity they will vary in actual use just like these tests showed. NiCad is the worst for self-discharge, but NiMh is not too bad. They will work OK for devices that you use reasonably frequently but not for a flashlight that you put in the closet and use once a year. Alkalines will work better for this, but if you leave the device for several years then when you get ready to use it the batteries might have leaked and ruined the device. Use Lithium throwaways for this.
I haven't used the NiZn. I wonder what their voltage characteristics are under load.
NiCad and NiMh usually require different chargers but some chargers have a switch for this. I don't know if the NiMh and newer NiMh can use the same charger. Unfortunately the good battery chargers can be pretty expensive. Slow chargers tend to be the cheapest but a good fast charger can be a lot more convenient.
I have also heard of nutty people discharging them at more than 12C inside home-built portable aircraft landing lights with no damage where cheaper cells literally melted down.