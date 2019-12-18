If you're looking for ways to improve both your health and your mindset, why not give yoga a try? It's easier than ever these days — yoga may be an ancient art of breathing and stretching, but its adherents have embraced the wonders of modern technology.

A number of yoga apps available for Android and iOS devices provide visual and audio guides to a variety of poses useful for everything from everyday stretching, exercise, to just stretching in a cramped desk chair or business trip. If you're looking to start some healthy new habits as the old year draws to a close, check out our favorite yoga apps for smartphones and tablets. We've also rounded up the best relaxation apps for helping you deal with stress.