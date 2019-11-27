20 best recipe apps

Oh She Glows (Android, iOS: $1.99)

Have a sweet tooth but also want to eat healthy? Hippie Lane (Android, iOS) might just be the app for you. The app focuses on delivering recipes for sweet treats that are vegan, gluten free, and devoid of refined sugar, dairy, and GMO ingredients. Users can check out more than 50 baked and raw recipes, covering the gamut from cakes and pastries to chocolates and copies of popular candy bars. Each recipe comes with convenient keywords, such as Raw, Nut Free, or Vegan, so you can search for the recipes that fit your dietary needs.