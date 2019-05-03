Take Command of Your Files

A big difference between Android and iOS is that Android allows every user the freedom to access their device's file system. File transfers between a computer and smartphone or tablet are as simple as plugging in a USB cable and firing up your desktop file manager.

But what do you use when you need to manage your files on the go? Enter the Android file manager, a vital piece of software that, oddly enough, isn't even included as standard on some phones or tablets. Check out 20 of the best Android file managers you can download right now.