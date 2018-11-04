20 Games That Must Be On the N64 Classic

The Legend Of Zelda: Majora's Mask

While Majora’s Mask wasn’t the first Zelda classic on the N64, it certainly was the best (fight me). It’s also one of the few main titles that broke away from the traditional formula of the series and gave us a villian other than Ganon. The most memorable and fun part of the game was the ability to turn back time at will and using that ability to figure out how to get all of the masks in the game. All of Termina is like a huge puzzle for you to solve, and you get a piece of that puzzle everytime you collect a mask. Each mask lets you embody the power of the face it portrays, so you can have the same abilities as a Deku Scrub, Goron or even a Zora. There are even optional masks like the Bunny Hood, which lets you run faster and jump farther (a must-have). Between its variety of abilities and Groundhog Day-like scenarios, there isn’t another Zelda experience like it. — Rami Tabari

Credit: Nintendo