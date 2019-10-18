Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Fear is arguably humanity's most primal instinct. Tapping into that emotion in a controlled setting can help you master the feeling and ultimately better yourself as a person. Or maybe you just want to see some adorable teenagers get butchered by a madman with an unconventional weapon. We're not here to judge, and neither is Netflix. If horror movies are your thing, Netflix has a ton of them, and we've picked out some of the scariest, funniest and strangest films.

Candyman, the latest addition to this list, is a classic from 1992 that we're watching to get further into the spooky season. Looking for the best horror shows on Netflix? The streaming platform's new Netflix and Chills section has collects all of the frights and delights it can find, including American Horror Story season 8.

Credit: Merrick Morton/Netflix

Looking for something a little more cheerful? Check out Disney Plus and the cheaper than Netflix Disney Plus price.