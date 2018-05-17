20 Best Amazon Appstore Apps

Lastpass

A standout password manager on desktop, LastPass also features excellent mobile support. The LastPass app is a password vault, strong password generator and browser all rolled into a single mobile app. Users can sync their password vaults, and then have LastPass automatically fill in forms and login details when surfing the Web and accessing sites. The service lets you use a master password, or TouchID to access your vault and login. Users can also generate new passwords, as well as add or update their list of Form Fills, Sites and Secure Notes. LastPass recently made cross-platform syncing free to all users, so you can now sync your password vaults between your Amazon device and other machines such as your Mac or PC.