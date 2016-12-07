Pebble's Dead: Here's What It Means for You and Your Watch

That Pebble watch around your wrist could be living on borrowed time in the wake of Fitbit's purchase of the smartwatch maker. The deal, announced today (Dec. 7), won't have an immediate impact on your current Pebble watch, which will still work as before. But Pebble is warning that could eventually change.

Fitbit is buying Pebble's software assets with an eye toward using them to improve its own wearables. Pebble will shut down as part of the deal. It's no longer selling any devices.

So how does this impact you, particularly if you've already bought a Pebble smartwatch?

First, the good news: Pebble says that any of its devices that you currently own will continue to work without interruption. Pebble also said that "no immediate changes" will be coming to its devices' user experience. You'll also still be able to access the company's support page and Pebble Forum for help.

If you've backed Pebble on Kickstarter and have yet to receive your watch, Pebble says a refund is coming in the next in the next four to eight weeks in the form of a chargeback on your credit card.

Now for the bad news. While Pebble's user experience won't be changing now, the company said in its blog post announcing the Fitbit deal that its watches' "functionality or service quality may be reduced in the future." What's more, replacement charging cables and compatible accessories will only be available on third-party retail sites like Amazon while supplies last.

And here's the killer: Pebble will no longer offer warranty support on any of its smartwatches.

Pebble, then, is just about dead as we know it. And although its devices will be working as they should for the time being, it appears they'll be getting the boot once Fitbit has the opportunity to figure out what to do with Pebble and its assets.