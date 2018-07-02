OnePlus 6 Red Looks Gorgeous, Coming July 10

The OnePlus 6 made a heck of an impression in our review, but this new model looks even better than the Mirror Black model we tested.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Red will go on sale July 10 and will cost $579. That’s $50 more than the starting price for the Mirror Black model, but you also get a jump in RAM from 6GB to 8GB and a boost in storage from 64GB to 128GB.

The OnePlus 6 Red sports a metallic red shimmer and features a fingerprint sensor with a red, mirror-like finish. This is designed to complement the camera lens, which is rimmed in silver.

ORE: OnePlus 6 vs. Galaxy S9: This Couldn't Be Closer

OnePlus says that it takes six panels of glass to create the back of this phone, and the company has added an anti-reflective layer in order to allow more light to reach the bottom layers before being reflective. There’s even a translucent orange layer in there.

In our review of the OnePlus 6, we appreciated the phone’s sheer speed, gorgeous 6.28-inch OLED display and intuitive gestures for navigating the interface. However, some may find the phone a little too large, and it doesn’t work on Sprint or Verizon.

If you're not a fan of Red or Mirror Black, you can also get the phone in Silk White or Midnight Black.