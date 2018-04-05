OnePlus 6 Will Fight iPhone X with This

OnePlus is aiming to take on Apple's iPhone X with its upcoming OnePlus 6 flagship, which will not only have a notch (that you can remove) but serious power with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. But a new leak suggests that might not be all.



The Chinese company is believed to be working on an AirPods alternative that could be known as OnePlus Bullets Wireless, according to a site called Nashville Chatter Class; it was also reported on by BGR. The site found a listing OnePlus filed with regulators on a pair of wireless headphones that will rely on the Bluetooth 4.1 spec. OnePlus filed the documents on Wednesday (April 4).

OnePlus has already confirmed that it will be releasing the OnePlus 6 soon. The smartphone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and come with the same notch design you'd find in the iPhone X. Rumors suggest the handset will feature a vertically aligned dual-lens camera on the rear and offer wireless charging. It'll run on Android, of course, and use OnePlus' OxygenOS software skin, according to most reports.

This is the first time that we've heard of any possibility of OnePlus releasing its own paid of wireless earbuds. And unfortunately, the document obtained by Nashville Chatter Class does little to explain what OnePlus might have in mind.

In fact, the document only says that OnePlus has filed for the certification and the product will eventually be known as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless. A description field that could have shed more light on its plans only lists its name.

OnePlus currently sells Bullets wired headphones that look similar to Apple's own EarPods with small earbuds that are inserted into the ear. When Apple unveiled its AirPods, it effectively took the same design and ditched the wire.



Several questions remain, including when the headphones might launch and how much they might cost. The company's wired Bullets headphones are currently available for $20.