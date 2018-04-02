Huge Moto G6 Specs Leak: Everything You Need to Know

If you're looking for a well-rounded budget Android phone with just enough power and a no-compromise approach to software, the answer has long been Motorola's G series. And you may soon have some new Moto G phones to consider.

Thanks to a pair of listings at Chinese electronics certification agency TENAA that have been confirmed by Android Headlines, we have more details on Motorola's midrange contenders for 2018: the Moto G6 and G6 Play.

(Image credit: Moto G5S Plus (Credit: Tom's Guide))

The upcoming generation of Motorola's bread-and-butter handsets appear to be inspired by many of the developments in the industry we've witnessed over the past year, such as wider 18:9 displays and dual cameras. Both products look to receive full HD+ screens measuring 5.7 inches diagonally according to the report, though only the G6 will get two rear cameras, rated 12 and 5 megapixels. The G6 Play will make use of one 13-MP sensor, and two-dimensional Face Unlock will be supported through each rumored phone's front camera.

Like many other dual camera-toting handsets, the Moto G6 will leverage its pair of lenses for shallow depth-of-field portraits. That's not a new feature to Moto's phones, but some of the other additions will be, according to the Android Headlines report. That includes Cutout, which lets you change the background of a portrait, and some form of AI-based object recognition that is still mostly under wraps.



Similar to previous generations, Motorola will reportedly pitch the G6 Play as the budget phone for users who prioritize battery life over performance. (Take 2016's Moto Z Play, which was among the longest-lasting phones we've ever tested.) That should mean a larger battery in the G6 Play — 4,000 mAh, compared to the 3,000 mAh pack rumored to appear in the regular G6. The processors will differ as well; while both handsets will make use of Qualcomm power, Android Headlines says the G6 will get the new Snapdragon 450 chipset, while the Play variant will employ a Snapdragon 427.



Based on rumors, look for the G6 and G6 Play to feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability, and splash-proofing without tried-and-true water resistance. Both handsets are expected to include headphone jacks and Micro SD slots that can accept memory cards up to 128GB in size.



The Moto G6 and G6 Play seem like logical upgrades from the G5 Plus, which quickly became our favorite budget phone at the time of its release last year. It's also important to note that all of these details corroborate earlier specs that leaked in January, which lends extra credibility to the latest findings. We'll keep you updated as news develops.



