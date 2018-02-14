Mystery No More: Here's How Much Magic Leap Will Cost

Magic Leap will give you several augmented reality headset options when they launch. And now we have a better idea of the starting price.



Speaking at Recode's Code Media Conference on Tuesday (Feb. 13), Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz said that the cheapest of his company's augmented reality headsets will cost about the same as a "higher-end mobile phone to higher-end tablet."

According to The Verge, which earlier reported on his comments, Abovitz didn't balk when the price was compared to Apple's iPhone X, which starts at $1,000. He didn't however, offer an exact price.

The Magic Leap is one of the most anticipated augmented reality headsets. The company plans to offer a variety of units for both consumers and professionals. The company's headsets will allow you to interact with virtual elements overlaid on the real world, creating a unique experience.



Magic Leap has kept its plans close to the vest, but late last year finally shed some light on what it will deliver to the marketplace. The augmented reality googles attach to a small pack that you wear around your belt, which houses the CPU and GPU. The company has been shy about sharing details on the apps that will support the technology, but on Tuesday said that it had partnered with the NBA.

According to The Verge, which earlier reported on the NBA partnership, the app will see Magic Leap collaborate with the league to create digital basketball games that you can watch from the headset. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal pitched the concept to those in attendance at the Code Media conference. He said that he played the game and saw himself during a "full court game" standing next to Lebron James.

Magic Leap has confirmed that it will start releasing its headsets this year, though the company has balked at providing an exact release date. The company is planning to release more information on the device in the coming months.