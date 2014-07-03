Trending

iPhone May Get Location-Based Security

Based on a new patent application, Apple's future products may differentiate security levels based on user location.

Protecting your smartphone or tablet with a PIN, a fingerprint scan and individual passwords for apps is sound security practice, but it can get a little excessive if you're usually in a safe environment, like home or work. Apple's future products may alleviate this strain, as a patent for which the company filed on Tuesday details technology to differentiate security levels based on user location.

As broken down by AppleInsider, the proposed technology would examine things like Wi-Fi connectivity, location and even proximity to other phones in order to determine where a user is located, and how much security his or her device necessitates. The patent application proposes that a device would need two independent location confirmations (like a known Wi-Fi network and a GPS location) before adapting to a given setting.

The logic behind variable location-based security is simple enough. If you're checking Facebook sitting on your couch, unlocking your phone with a complicated password is a waste of a few precious seconds. If someone snatches your phone while out shopping, you may well be grateful for the PIN and application-specific passwords.

If Apple develops the technology described in the patent application, users would be able to set customized security parameters for different locations. If users want to lock down the phone anywhere and everywhere, that would be their prerogative, as would leaving it wide open under any circumstances.

Apple could use location-based technology for more than just security. Imagine, for example, your tablet displaying Netflix on your home screen in your apartment, a suite of office software at your job and Yelp while you're out and about. A phone or tablet could even favor and lock out certain apps when connected to a car, or other Bluetooth devices.

via AppleInsider

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • quantumrand 03 July 2014 22:25
    LOL, Google just announced this feature for Android last week at Google IO. When will Apple stop stealing other's ideas? It's one thing to simply copy a good idea. It's the whole patenting it and playing it off as its own idea that makes Apple an unethical and despicable company.
  • applegetsmelaid 03 July 2014 22:39
    Supercalifragilisticexpialidosh..... Look at all this time I'm saving!
  • Snake72 04 July 2014 00:26
    I understand you're a fanboy, so you get a pass for shooting your mouth off. Did you bother to look at when the patent was filed?

Appl. No.: 13/731893
Filed: December 31, 2012

So in actuality Google is the one "stealing" ideas...

    I understand you're a fanboy, so you get a pass for shooting your mouth off. Did you bother to look at when the patent was filed?

    Appl. No.: 13/731893
    Filed: December 31, 2012

    So in actuality Google is the one "stealing" ideas...
  • acadia11 04 July 2014 00:48
    The only reason I have a password is so people at home AKA my nosy axx GF doesn't go through my phone, duh ... think Apple, think.
    Reply
  • Snake72 04 July 2014 04:41
    I see that relationship lasting.

    I see that relationship lasting.
  • Li Ken-un 04 July 2014 13:29
  • Li Ken-un 04 July 2014 13:31
    If Google invented the same idea the Apple already did, it's not stealing, but patent-infringement. I wouldn't doubt that both companies have moles within each other's teams though.
  • Solandri 04 July 2014 18:53
    I've been using an Android app which does this for almost 3 years now, since 2011.
    http://forum.xda-developers.com/showthread.php?t=1014116

    The only difference with Apple's method appears to be that Apple uses two sources for location (WiFi + GPS) instead of just one (WiFi). That's a pretty obvious and thus non-patentable improvement to the original idea.
  • DontBotherMe 04 July 2014 20:46
    I've been using an Android app which does this for almost 3 years now, since 2011.
    http://forum.xda-developers.com/showthread.php?t=1014116

    The only difference with Apple's method appears to be that Apple uses two sources for location (WiFi + GPS) instead of just one (WiFi). That's a pretty obvious and thus non-patentable improvement to the original idea.
  • DontBotherMe 04 July 2014 20:48
    Do not bother with Snake72. He is actually Otacon72 who has been banned a dozen times and keeps coming back.

    As for your post, spot on. Apple is 3 years late. Apple is still trying to have half the options Android has.
