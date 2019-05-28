The iPhone 11 Will Reportedly Kill 3D Touch

3D Touch is a part of iOS that many iPhone owners forget to use or possibly don’t know about at all. Apple’s no doubt aware of this, and it looks like it may remove the feature for the next generation of iPhones.

According to a research note by analysts from Barclays seen by MacRumors, it was once again "confirmed" that Apple’s pressure-sensitive screen technology would not be used on the 2019 iPhones, based on new information from Apple suppliers in Asia that they recently visited.

This was the same thing that these analysts said back in August 2018, and that the Wall Street Journal also reported in January 2019, in which it reported that 3D Touch was being removed as a cost-saving strategy.

While the 3D Touch technology is no doubt cleverly designed, with the three levels of sensitivity allowing for many more potential functions and shortcuts. However, they are the kind of controls you’re likely to stumble on by accident, or only know about because you found a list of them and decided to try some out.

This was what we saw with the 2018 iPhone XR, the first iPhone since the 6s to not include 3D Touch. Instead, the phone uses Haptic Touch, which uses long presses as an additional control method. This is what Apple is expected to replace 3D Touch with on the upcoming iPhone 11, should the rumors prove to be true.

In a strange coincidence, it was reported in April of this year that Google was developing its own take on this feature called Deep Press, which would appear in its next operating system revision, Android Q.

We still have some time to wait until we get confirmation of if the analysts’ beliefs are correct, but we might be able to gain a little more insight from next week’s WWDC 2019 keynote, which kicks off on June 2019. In the meantime, you can read about other iPhone 11 rumors in our always-updated roundup.