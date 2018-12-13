New VR Display Makes Images Indistinguishable From Reality, Eliminates Motion Sickness

LCD manufacturer Innolux claims it has started production on a VR display technology that promises to eliminate two of the most annoying kinks of current VR sets: low resolution and motion sickness.
According to Digitimes, the company has developed a 1,411-pixel-per-inch LCD display for VR headsets that will effectively make pixels invisible to the human eye. For comparison, the top VR headset today — the HTC Vive Pro — uses 615 ppi panels, while the Oculus Rift comes at a distant 461 ppi.
The company hasn’t specified what’s the field of view of these new 2.16-inch panels but it claims is “high."
Innolux claims that the new LCDs also use a new micro-structure to control the liquid crystals, increasing their response to 1.5ms, which is as fast as the fastest OLED displays.
No more VR sickness
More importantly, Innolux also claims that its new displays use an exclusive technology called Nature 3D that completely eliminates VR motion sickness caused by vergence-accommodation. This is a neurological phenomenon that interferes with the way your eyes focus on objects in the real world, causing dizziness and headaches.
VR sickness is a hard problem to solve, so we will have to see if the claim is real when these panels make their way to commercial VR headsets.
