Mystery Google Device Benchmarked: Is This the Pixel 4?

A mysterious new Google device has surfaced on Geekbench and no one is quite sure what it is.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The folks over at Slashleaks on Friday (Jan. 25) published a screenshot of a benchmark from Geekbench on a device codenamed the Google Coral. The benchmark was conducted on Thursday (Jan. 24) on a device that runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with 6GB of RAM. It's also running on Google's Android Q operating system.

According to the leak, the device earned a single-core score of 3,296 and a multi-core score of 9,235 on the Geekbench 4 test.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

Now that the benchmark has surfaced, speculation abounds over which upcoming Google device it might be. Some have predicted that it could be an upcoming PixelBook that Google is working on, suggesting it's a lightweight Chromebook that would launch with the Snapdragon 855. Still others believe that it's an early benchmark for the upcoming Pixel 4, Google's flagship handset that's expected to launch later in the year.

While it's possible it could be either device — or something we don't know anything about just yet — Google isn't saying. All we have to go on is the clues that the Geekbench 4 test provide us.

MORE: Pixel 4 Rumors: What to Expect From Google's Next Phone

For one, there's a good chance that Google will be delivering the Snapdragon 855 in its Pixel 4 this year. That's the processor Samsung will bundle with its Galaxy S10 lineup and other companies with flagship smartphones will follow suit. It would only make sense that it would come to the Pixel 4.

While it's possible the device in question is a new Pixelbook, Google already offers a Pixelbook that runs on a 7th-generation Intel Core processor. It's unlikely that the company would drop down to a Snapdragon 855 to deliver its new device.

What is clear, however, is that whatever Google Coral is, it'll be far more powerful than the Pixel 3 lineup Google announced last year.

The company's Pixel 3 XL topped out at a score of 2,274 in single-core Geekbench 4 testing. Its multi-core testing topped out at 8,030.

As expected, Google isn't talking about future device plans. So far now, just look ahead to a more powerful Google device of some sort launching at some point in the future.