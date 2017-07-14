Here's What Google Pixel 2's Squeezable Design Will Do

Google's next flagship handset, believed to be known as the Pixel 2, could come with some tricks up its sleeve.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide)

The folks over at XDA Developers on Thursday (July 13) recently obtained information about the Google Pixel 2's software. And it provided some hints at what the device's hardware might offer.

Chief among those hardware features will be a squeezable frame, XDA Developers said. When you squeeze the Pixel 2's frame, the handset will automatically load Google Assistant, the search giant's virtual personal assistant. According to XDA Developers, the software suggests that the feature will work whether the screen is on or off, and you'll be able to change your required squeezing strength, so you can decide when Google Assistant activates and when it does not.

MORE: Google Pixel 2 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More

Additionally, Google is apparently working on an always-on display for the Pixel 2. Similar to the feature in the Galaxy S8 line, you'll be able to turn on the feature and get access to important information, including notifications, without needing to fish for it in the software. Still, the device will be locked while you're looking at the content.

Beyond that, Google is making a few other minor changes, including some big tweaks to display settings to give you more control over your display's picture quality.

For its part, Google has remained silent on its plans for the Pixel 2, despite countless rumors surrounding the handset.

According to the latest rumors, Google's Pixel 2 will ship in two versions, including one that could have a 6-inch display. It's likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and feature the new Android O software.

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to be available this fall. Most reports peg its unveiling to October with a launch to follow soon after. Pricing hasn't yet been revealed.