You Too Can Buy Google Glass on April 15th Only

Starting at 9 a.m. ET on April 15th, anyone in the U.S. with $1,500 can buy a set of Google Glass and join its Explorer program.

If you've got $1,500 to spare, you can stop your Google Glass envy. The heads-up-display can be yours on -- and only on -- April 15th. That's because Google is letting anyone in the U.S. buy Glass and join its Explorer Program. 

Google had intended to announce the offer later, but was outed by The Verge, which uncovered an internal document that detailed Google's plan. Now, Google has officially announced it will make a number of spots in its Explorer program available starting at 9 a.m. ET on April 15th through its website. Those who buy a set of Glass then will get a free frame or shades. But you'll have to be quick since slots are limited.

Invitations to the Explorer program were initially available only to developers who signed up at Google I/O 2012 and subsequently to people invited by friends who were in the program. This offer appears to be a move to expand Google's Explorer membership ahead of an anticipated 2014 release.

Google Glass is a set of glass frames with a short arm above the right eye. Inside is a prism that acts as a display for notifications, photos, Web searches, directions and more. First you just need to pair it with your Android mobile device. While etiquette and uses for it are still evolving, during our review we didn't find Glass' display obtrusive.

  • bmwman91 10 April 2014 21:39
    "...and then I was like, hey, that's not a bear, it's a mailbox! Get it? Dude, really, are you checking your freaking facebook while I talk to you?!"

    $1500 to beta test for Google. Deal of the century! (for Google)

    BTW the marketing photos that Google uses to advertize Glass always crack me up. It looks like Glass is making this woman cross-eyed. Glass is BULLISH for optometrists.

    Anyway, it'll be interesting to see what applications develop for this, assuming it gains widespread use in a few years. I am not terribly excited as a consumer, but the medical and engineering possibilities seem pretty neat.
  • banmaster 10 April 2014 22:15
    Just what the world needs. More douchebag hipster glassholes.
  • hasten 11 April 2014 00:46
    You too can look like a complete a-hole with no social skills on April 15th only.
  • shaun_shaun 11 April 2014 03:49
    April 1st would have been great for this offer :P
  • Jake Wenta 15 April 2014 18:54
    I'm waiting for google contacts lol.
