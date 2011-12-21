Trending

Google Ups Chrome's Encryption Security

By

Google is quietly dropping support for some cryptographic functions that are not considered secure anymore.

Certificates signed with MD (Message-Digest) version 2 (released in 1989) and 4 (released in1 995), both of which produce 128-bit hash values, are being rejected in the latest Chromium releases over delivering "fatal errors".

MD5, also a 128-bit version, results in an "interstitial warning", according to Chrome developer Peter Beverloo. Google decided to also reject RSA and DSA key with fewer than 1024 bits. The changes are in effect in Chromium 18 and Chrome 18 developer versions with a revision number of 114,432 (MD2, MD4, MD5) 114,709 (RSA, DSA) and higher.

Other recent changes in Chrome include pausing, resuming and canceling downloads via the new Download API, hardware-based video-encoding (only in Chrome OS), a 5 percent memory improvement on Chrome for Windows as well as 4 percent JavaScript speed improvement in Mozilla's Kraken benchmark

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • elgranchuchu 21 December 2011 12:22
    Chrome include pausing, resuming and canceling downloads

    ahhh at last!
    Reply
  • shoelessinsight 21 December 2011 14:53
    Chrome include pausing, resuming and canceling downloads
    elgranchuchuahhh at last!Chrome has always provided those download features to the users. I assume that this latest change is intended for app and extension developers that want to modify or enhance the way Chrome manages downloads.
    Reply
  • __Miguel_ 21 December 2011 16:01
    @ elgranchuchu: My sentiments exactly. Pausing downloads has been something I have sorely missed in Chrome quite a few times already.
    Reply
  • goonigoogoo 21 December 2011 21:35
    Hey Google, how about you don't show my saved passwords in chrome, get that fixed, that is a major flaw which is beyond my belief that it still hasn't been fixed.
    Reply
  • olaf 22 December 2011 23:55
    more tumbnails please ! 6 is soooo 1999
    Reply