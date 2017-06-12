Unlocked Galaxy S8 Just Hit Lowest Price Yet

The Galaxy S8 is Samsung's long-awaited, flagship Android smartphone. Although we've seen countless S8 deals from both retailers and carriers, none have come close to matching Best Buy's current offer.

The retailer is selling the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 for $624.99 and the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ for $724.99. That's $100 off Samsung's direct price and the cheapest unlocked S8 phones we've ever seen.

The S8 features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen that's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The edge-to-edge Infinity Display turned out near perfect scores on our display tests, offering a very bright picture and amazingly vivid colors.

In terms of horsepower, the phone relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 system on a chip, which boasts 2.35GHz (quad-core) and 1.9GHz (quad-core) clock speeds. Simply put, this bliztes every Android smartphone on the market and even beats the iPhone 7 in terms of sheer speed.

On the back you'll find a great 12-MP camera and up front is an 8MP camera for selfies and video chat. The S8+ features the same specs, but with a larger 6.2-inch display.

Make no mistake, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the Android phones to beat at the moment, even more so at their temporary low prices.