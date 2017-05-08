Galaxy S8 Active Coming Soon? Looks Like It

Worried that the Galaxy S8's sexy curved screen could break? We don't blame you, given how it has performed on drop tests.

But you don't necessarily have to cover up your phone up with a case if you want the power of Samsung's flagship with some extra durability.

(Image credit: The Galaxy S8 Active will likely boast a shatterproof screen. Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

A new leak says that Samsung is about to launch a new version of its handset called the Galaxy S8 Active. Reported on by BGR, the site spotted a couple of Twitter posts from blogger Roland Quandt, which reveals some important details.

The first bit of information is the S8 Active's model number, which is apparently SM-G892A, according to a user agent string. That same model number also popped up on the Netflix site as being part of the Galaxy S8 family. Interestingly, Netflix removed that mention in a page update.

This is the second time in a month we're hearing about the Galaxy S8 active. An earlier report from SamMobile said a Galaxy S8 Active model was in the works, codenamed Cruiser. SamMobile cited sources who claimed to have knowledge of the company's plans.

The Galaxy S7 Active beefed up over the original by offering a larger battery and augmenting its IP68 water resistance rating with a shatterproof display. We wouldn't be surprised to see a same level of durability offered this time around.

The Active series has long been exclusive to AT&T, but it remains to be seen if that will continue to be the case.