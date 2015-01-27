Galaxy S6 Rear Panels Could Add Fitness, Camera Features

If a new rumor is to believed, the Samsung Galaxy S6's most exciting new feature could be its backside. According to reports out of Poland, Samsung's next flagship may sport swappable rear panels, each of which could augment the device's fitness features, camera and display.

As reported by PhoneArena, the Galaxy S6's rumored back covers could significantly switch up the smartphone's feature set. One rumored panel is a YotaPhone-esque cover that would turn the backside into an E Ink display, while another possible panel would let you add lenses to the smartphone's camera.

There are several fitness-related panels rumored to come to the device, including one that measures your blood sugar and another that can connect to exercise machines and gather data from your workouts. There's no word on how much these extra back panels would cost customers, but, if they're real, it seems highly unlikely they'll be included.

While these swappable, feature-intensive back panels make for one of the more out-there rumors we've heard for the S6, several sources have suggested that Samsung's flagship will be taking a major leap forward in terms of design. The handset has been previously rumored to launch in a curved variation a la the Galaxy Note Edge, and could grow bigger and sharper with a 5.5-inch quad HD display.

Other rumored Galaxy S6 specs include a 64-bit octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and as much as 128GB of storage. Samsung typically unveils its newest Galaxy S phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, so stay tuned for any official announcements once the big show kicks off in early March.

Source: Phone Arena

