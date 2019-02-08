Behold the Radioactive Yellow Galaxy S10e

Samsung's Galaxy S10 has quickly become the worst-kept secret in the smartphone market. And the latest leak is probably one that should have been kept under wraps.

This time around, the folks over at MySmartPrice, as well as Twitter user @IshanAgarwal24, have published renders of what they say is the upcoming Galaxy S10e in a downright garish Canary Yellow color.

The render, if real, would suggest that the blinding yellow would be on the back of the device. On the front, we can expect the same black bezels around the screen. The front of the handset shows a hole at the top-right of the screen for a front-facing camera and the rear of the device shows a dual-lens camera array arranged horizontally. All of those features, including the larger bezel around the screen, match up with what we have come to expect from the Galaxy S10e.

However, the Canary Yellow version, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, is a first.

According to SamMobile, it's possible that the Canary Yellow is actually a limited edition model that might not be available everywhere. There's also a chance that the device could only be available for a limited time. Judging by its color, that might be a good thing.

The leak is the latest in a series of rumors and leaks surrounding Samsung's Galaxy S10 lineup. The devices are expected to be unveiled at a press event on Feb. 20 and could feature three versions — the budget-friendly Galaxy S10e, the standard Galaxy S10, and the larger and higher-end Galaxy S10+. Prices will vary, of course, but the Galaxy S10e, which could have a 5.8-inch screen and might come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, could start at around $800 or $900, according to recent reports.

Samsung, meanwhile, has been tight-lipped on its plans, preferring instead to let the rumor mill do all the work. And as the recent rash of leaks have shown, the rumor mill is working overtime.