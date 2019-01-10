Galaxy S10 Launch Event Is Feb. 20: Here's What to Expect

The date is set. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 on Feb. 20 in San Francisco at what promises to be the biggest product launch in the company's history.

No pressure...

The Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event is taking place at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in downtown San Francisco. Yes, right in Apple's backyard.

What should you expect? For the tenth anniversary of the Galaxy line, Samsung has previously promised "very significant" design changes, and that should include the company’s new Infinity O display with narrow bezels and what we hope is a small punch hole for the cameras.

The other big change might be an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded underneath the display, which should make it a cinch to unlock your phone. We've also heard rumors that Samsung will offer bolder colors this time around; one side of the invitation is blue with a hint of pink, while the other side is purple, so that could be a clue.

It's expected that Samsung will launch three models in the Galaxy S10 line: a 5.8-inch Galaxy S10 Lite (or S10 E), a 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and a 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus. A separate 5G Galaxy S10 will likely come later.

You can also expect speedy performance from the S10 line, as Samsung should be among the first to offer an Android phone with Qualcomm's powerful new Snapdragon 855 processor.

Samsung has some catching up to do with Google's Pixel 3 when it comes to camera quality, so it's no surprise that S10 rumors point to improved camera performance, especially in low light. In fact, the Galaxy S10 may have a direct answer to Google's Night Sight mode called Bright Night.

Last but not least, the Galaxy S10 should adopt Samsung's new OneUI, which promises a much cleaner and more streamlined interface. This should run on top of Android 9 Pie.

Given the months and months of rumors, could the Galaxy S10 have any surprises? Yes, and we could also possibly learn more about Samsung's first foldable phone — which some are calling the Galaxy F — but we'l have to wait and see until Feb. 20.