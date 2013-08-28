Feedly Now Offers Pro Subscription Model

DevHD announced on Monday the launch of Feedly Pro, a paid version of the popular news aggregation app that boomed with business after Google closed down its own Reader solution back in July. The paid version includes search (which was previously free in Reader), one-click Evernote integration, one-click Pocket integration, and premium customer support.

"This is an important milestone for Feedly because a more sustainable company will lead to more innovation for users of both Feedly Pro and Feedly standard," the company said. "We would like to once again thank the first 5,000 early Feedly Pro backers. The funds from that campaign helped us invest in the infrastructure and customer support needed to make Feedly Pro generally available."

Feedly is available in a browser, and through standalone iOS and Android apps. The service lets users read content published with RSS and Atom feeds, technology that Google felt was outdated and unused by the general Web surfing population. Google believes most device owners simply gobble up news in small chunks on their smartphones and tablets. RSS readers are simply old school, thus Reader was obsolete and useless.

"As a culture we have moved into a realm where the consumption of news is a near-constant process," said Richard Gingras, Senior Director, News and Social Products at Google. "Users with smartphones and tablets are consuming news in bits and bites throughout the course of the day — replacing the old standard behaviors of news consumption over breakfast along with a leisurely read at the end of the day."

Feedly was first launched by DevHD in 2008 as a Reader alternative. On April 2, 2013, the service had gained around 3 million new users, and then reached a massive 12 million by the end of May. The company introduced the Pro version earlier this month to only 5,000 people as a $99 lifetime subscription, and sold out in a mere eight hours. Now the company is charging $5 per month or $45 per year for the same service.

In addition to the new features offered in Pro, HTTPS support has been added to the free model. "New Pro features will be added regularly," the company said. "The goal is to offer our most passionate users more productivity and make Feedly sustainable in the long run."

To sign up for Feedly Pro, head here.

