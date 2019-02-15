Doctor Who is Heading to VR — New Interactive Episode Coming Soon

A short VR special of Doctor Who will be released later this year, the BBC has announced.

(Image credit: BBC)



Featuring the current Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, the 12-minute short is titled Doctor Who: The Runaway, and will be an animated and interactive adventure, in which “fans will get the chance to help her on this exciting adventure, as they find themselves at the centre of the action facing a deadly threat".

The special is produced by the BBC VR Hub and Passion Animation Studios. The story’s been written by Victoria Asare-Archer, who has previously written for the children’s TV adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson’s Hetty Feather, and the young adult fantasy Wolfblood.

The director is Mathias Chelebourg, who has virtual reality experience thanks to his work on Alice, the Virtual Reality Play and The Real Thing VR. The special will also include music composed by Segun Akinola, who also creates the music for the main series.

There isn’t a specific release date yet, the only confirmed facts being that it will be “in the coming months”, and will be available on selected VR headsets. Hopefully, this will include both full-sized headsets like the Oculus or Samsung GearVR, but also iOS and Android phone apps, as their previous VR output has included.

Some of this previous content includes an app for the 2018 World Cup, which allowed users to watch the matches and highlights in a BBC Sports themed virtual lounge. It has also produced VR documentary content in the form of BBC Earth: Life in VR, which it made in collaboration with Google and Lenovo.