Christmas 2019 shipping deadlines for online shopping

Heads up, procrastinators. The holidays are less than a week away, which means Christmas 2019 shipping deadlines are rapidly approaching.
However, many retailers are combating the shorter-than-average shopping month with free expedited shipping. Amazon, for instance, is promising its Prime members free, next-day delivery on over 10 million items. Meanwhile, Walmart announced that "hundreds of thousands" of items it sells will be eligible for next-day shipping — without the need for a membership fee.
Keep in mind other factors — such as weather — could impact your shipping, so the earlier you order, the safer you'll be. (Plus, no one wants to be stuck in a department store this weekend shopping for last-minute deals).
Below, we're tracking down all of the 2019's Christmas shipping deadlines adding new dates just as they're confirmed and released.
Christmas shipping deadlines for Amazon
- Free shipping by Amazon: Order by Wednesday, Dec. 18
- Standard shipping: Order by Thursday, Dec. 19
- Free delivery (Prime members only): Order by Sunday, Dec. 22
- One-day delivery (Prime members only): Order by Monday, Dec. 23
Christmas shipping deadlines for Walmart
- 2-Day Delivery: Order by 11am (PT) on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Next-Day Delivery: Order by Monday, Dec. 23
- Same-Day Pickup: Order by 4pm
Christmas shipping deadlines for FedEx
- FedEx Ground: Monday, Dec. 16
- FedEx Overnight: Monday, Dec. 23
- FedEx SameDay: Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas shipping deadlines for USPS
- USPS Ground: Saturday, Dec. 14
- First-Class Mail: Friday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail: Saturday, Dec. 21
- Priority Mail Express: Monday, Dec. 23
Christmas shipping deadlines for UPS
- UPS Ground: Friday, Dec. 13
- UPS 3-Day: Thursday, Dec. 19
- UPS 2nd Day Air: Friday, Dec. 20
- UPS Next Day Air: Monday, Dec. 23
Christmas Shipping deadlines for Mixbook
- U.S. Standard: Saturday, Dec. 14
- U.S. Priority: Monday, Dec. 16
- U.S. Express: Tuesday, Dec. 17
