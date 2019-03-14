This $9,790 Limited Edition iPhone Has a Mechanical Watch On Its Back

Here's the perfect phone for Russian oligarchs and spoiled insta-kids who illegally got into elite universities.

This is Caviar’s Grand Complications Skeleton Tourbillon, a limited edition iPhone XS with a classic watch that completely covers its back. My heart is divided between pure awe and total cringe.

(Image credit: Caviar)

I love classic watch design with complications, and this one has the king of complications: a tourbillon, a device patented in 1801 by the Swiss watchmaker Abraham-Louis Breguet that counters the effects of gravity to improve time-keeping accuracy in mechanical watches.

The watch mechanism is set against a black titanium back panel, engraved with planetary orbits. The mechanism itself is made of steel with a 7-micron 24K gold coating.

On its own, it’s a beautiful design, albeit huge. The gold watch has to be wound manually using the crown on the side, just like any mechanical watch — a process that will keep it running for 30 hours before having to be wound again.

(Image credit: Caviar)

But, like all high luxury iPhone retrofits, the watch looks sort of garish combined with the iPhone. Like a really, really expensive case you won't be able to use on your next iPhone.

The Caviar’s Grand Complications Skeleton Tourbillon is limited to 99 units, starting at $8,350 for the iPhone XS 64GB and going all the way up $9,790 for the iPhone XS Max with 512GB of storage.

