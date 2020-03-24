Best all-in-one computers 2020

The best all-in-one computers give you the desktop power you need without the bulk of a tower or a tangle of cables. We've tested more than a dozen all-in-one desktops (both Windows machines and Apple iMacs) to find the best desktop and monitor combinations you can buy.

All-in-one desktops are a great middle ground for those seeking a great home computer — they take up less room than traditional towers, and offer more screen space than even the largest laptops. These unique systems pack their components, ports and monitors into a single unit, allowing you to easily put one on your desk, plug in and get to work (or play).

The all-in-one computers we've reviewed are often best suited to specific uses, like photo and video editing or professionally-demanding tasks, but the more affordable units are great all-around performers, providing something for every member of the family, whether it's kids doing schoolwork or parents trying to get some work done or organize the family photo album. Whatever you want out of a desktop PC, one of the best all-in-one computers is up to the task.

What are the best all-in-one computers?

The best all-in-one computer we've tested is the Asus Zen AiO Pro Z240IE, which packs its sleek design with a gorgeous 4K display and a discrete graphics card. It's also packed with features, like a speedy USB-C connection and an HDMI input that lets you use it as a monitor long after you've bought your next PC.

If you're looking for something less expensive, our value pick is the Acer Aspire Z24, which offers a great all-in-one PC for under $1,000. On top of that affordability, the sleek all-in-one boasts a six-core Intel Core i7 processor to provide plenty of power for everything from homework to professional tasks.

The updated Apple iMac with 5K Retina Display (27-inch) is still the best all-in-one computer for photo and video editing, and a fantastic system all around, thanks to the classic iMac design and new hardware that bumps up the CPU and GPU to deliver excellent power for all of your tasks. It's especially well-suited to photo and video editing, but the Apple iMac will fit just as well in any home or office.

For the very best all-in-one computer for artists, however, there's no beating the Microsoft Surface Studio 2, which gives users a spacious touchscreen with best-in-class pen support, all positioned for optimal comfort. The hinged display drops down to a a low angle, mimicking the slant of an artist's drafting table, and pairing it with superb processing and graphics hardware.

And for unparalleled power, look no further than the Apple iMac Pro, which is easily the best all-in-one computer workstation for pros. High-end processing and ISV-certified graphics are paired with speedy storage and up to 128GB of memory for an unstoppable combination of power and capability.

The best all-in-one computers of 2020

(Image credit: Future)

1. Asus Zen AiO Pro Z240IE

Best all-in-one computer overall

Display: 23.8-inch display with 3840 x 2160 resolution | Special Features: USB Type-C | Processor: Intel Core i7-7700T | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

Beautiful 4K display

Strong general performance

USB Type-C

Dim display

Buzzy speakers

The Asus Zen AiO Pro Z240IE delivers potent processing, discrete graphics and a lovely 4K touch screen, all in a stylish, yet affordable design. Equipped with an Intel Core i7-7700T processor and Nvidia GeForce 1050 graphics card, this stylish all-in-one delivers strong performance for all sorts of uses, from schoolwork to basic gaming. It also looks spectacular, thanks to a sleek design and gorgeous 4K display.

And with a good selection of ports, there are connections for all of our peripherals, even USB-C devices. There's also an HDMI input that lets you use the system as a monitor when you decide it's time to upgrade to a new PC. The display could be brighter, but overall this is the best all-in-one computer based on our testing.

Read the full Asus Zen AiO Pro Z240IE review.

(Image credit: Acer)

2. Acer Aspire Z24

The best all-in-one computer value

Display: 23.8-inch display, 1920 x 1080 resolution | Special Features: Amazon Alexa | Processor: Intel Core i7-8700T | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630

Potent six-core processor provides plenty of oomph

Built-in microphones for Amazon Alexa

Glare-reducing touch screen

Display limited to 1080p

No discrete graphics option

The Acer Aspire Z24 is our pick as the best All-in-One computer for budget shoppers, since it offers a surprising amount of power and some unexpected features, all for under $1,000. The sleek-looking all-in-one desktop packs a punch, delivering strong processing thanks to a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, backed up with plenty of memory and storage, including 16GB of Intel Optane memory.

The Z24 also has some decent features, like a matte-finish touchscreen display, a trio of USB ports, and a single USB-C port for connecting accessories. There's also an HDMI input that lets you use the desktop as a monitor. It's even got a DVD drive, if you still need one. The end result is decent all-around performance for the whole family. But the Aspire Z24 has one more trick up its sleeve, with built-in Amazon Alexa support and integrated far-field microphones, giving you a whole range of voice-interaction features.

Read the full Acer Aspire Z24 review.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Apple iMac with 5K Retina Display (27-inch)

A great all-in-one computer for photo and video editing

Display: 27-inch, 5120 x 2880 display | Special Features: Siri | Processor: Intel Core i7 processor | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics

Gorgeous 5K display

Blistering speed

Improved graphics performance

No touch-screen option

No height adjustment

The Apple 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display is the best all-in-one computer for photo and video editors, thanks to its stunning display and potent performance, but it's also a great choice for anyone who wants a capable desktop. Movies and photos look stunningly true-to-life on the iMac's 27-inch, 5K screen, making the most of the impressive 5120 x 2880 resolution.

With a powerful 7th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the iMac embarrassed the competition in our benchmark tests, putting up some of the best scores this side of the iMac Pro. And the AMD Radeon Pro graphics inside offer plenty of performance muscle to power any of your editing duties. Even the storage is high-performance, with the SSD producing incredibly fast file transfer speeds. Despite the new upgrades, the latest iMac retains its stunningly slim design, and includes Apple's Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard.

Read our full Apple iMac with 5K Retina Display review.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Microsoft Surface Studio 2

The best all-in-one PC for artists

Display: 28-inch, 4500 x 3000 touch display | Special Features: Pulls down for drawing, included stylus | Processor: Intel Core i7-7820HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070

Excellent design lets you use as a desktop or drawing board

Superb display quality

Best-in-class pen support

Inconvenient port placement

Hardware is dated from the start

The Microsoft Surface Studio 2 is the best thing around for anyone who does digital art, thanks to a gorgeous touchscreen that drops down low for comfortable touch and pen use. The better-than-4K display looks amazing, the touch screen supports both the Surface Pen and Surface Dial and the design is top-notch. The design alone would make this the best touchscreen all-in-one for drawing, but the addition of best-in-class pen support takes it upo another level.

The updated Surface Studio 2 gets beefier processing and graphics hardware, switches to all-solid-state drives for storage, and gets an even better version of the PixelSense display that offers enhanced brightness and contrast. It's one of the best all-in-one computers we've seen, and our top pick for media creators and artists.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Studio 2 review.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Apple iMac Pro

The ultimate all-in-one computer for pros

Display: 27-inch, 5120 x 2880 display | Special Features: Up to 128GB of RAM | Processor: Intel Xeon W processor (8, 10, 14, 18 core options) | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro Vega 64

Professional-grade processing and graphics power

Enormous amounts of memory

Excellent display

Not user-upgradable

No height adjustment

When it comes to all-in-one computers, they just don’t come more powerful than this. The Apple iMac Pro reclaims the Pro title with way more processing and graphics power than any consumer will ever need, making it the perfect addition to the professional video studio, the audio engineering booth or the architect’s office.

Equipped with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor, workstation grade graphics and a mind-bending 128GB of RAM, this machine is pure power. Plus, the iMac design gets a stylish upgrade with the iMac Pro's cool space gray anodized finish. You can even get the Apple Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or Touchpad to match. It's the best all-in-one computer for anyone that wants to keep the sleek iMac design, but needs serious power in a workstation.

Read our full Apple iMac Pro review.

How to choose the best all-in-one computer for you

When shopping for a new desktop like one of the best all-in-one computers listed above, it helps to have a clear idea of what your intended uses are for the new system. If you're after a basic machine for web browsing, there are plenty of budget systems that will fit the bill, but more demanding uses like editing photo and video or even creating new artistic content will demand a more powerful system.

For most users, we recommend looking for something with a Core i5 processor or better, with at least 8GB of memory, but more demanding users will want to opt for something more powerful, like an Intel Core i7, and more RAM will translate into faster, smoother operations. You may also want a discrete graphics card if you want to do any sort of gaming or media work.

Storage is also a major consideration. While many of the systems on our list offer 1TB or more of storage, we find that the best option is a dual drive system that offers a larger hard drive for file storage and a faster SSD for storing the operating system and programs.

Touch capability is common on many all-in-one computers, but not on Apple's iMac. If you want touch or stylus support, you'll definitely want to get a Windows machine.

And don't forget about the display. Larger screens are great, but you may get better bang for your buck by focusing on resolution, with 4K displays becoming more common, and some high-end all-in-ones offering even higher resolution options.

How we test all-in-one PCs

Every all-in-one we review goes through a variety of benchmark tests in Purch Labs as well as long hours of real-world use. As with our laptop reviews, we use a colorimeter to measure the brightness, color accuracy and color gamut of each all-in-one's display.

For performance, we use the Geekbench 4 test to measure a system's overall processing abilities. We also run a custom spreadsheet test to see how long a PC takes to match thousands of names to addresses. To evaluate each system's hard drive speed, we measure how long it takes to copy 4.97 worth of files.

If an all-in-one has discrete graphics, we run it through many of the same benchmarks we use for gaming PCs. That includes 3DMark Fire Strike, as well as the built-in benchmark tools of games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman and Grand Theft Auto V. If an all-in-one is made to support virtual reality, we'll also run the SteamVR Performance Test.

Most importantly, we spend a ton of time simply using each all-in-one desktop for everyday activities. We watch movies, do work, play games, and blast music on the speakers, all to get a better sense of which ones are worth your money.

What do all-in-one computers cost?

All-in-One computers run the gamut from affordable to premium pricing. Budget-friendly systems can be found for less than $1000, but will generally be limited to full HD resolution displays and low-powered Celeron and Pentium processors. The best all-in-one desktops can cost $2,000 or more, and boast 4K displays, the latest Intel Core i7 processors and discrete graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD.

Since these units are always plugged in, you might want to also invest in a good surge protector to make sure your all-in-one stays in good shape.