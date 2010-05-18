Trending

The Audi A9 Fan Artist's Concept: Coming Soon?

Time to hire this guy Audi!

As far as we know Audi has no plans to come out with an A9 (as of yet). Yet at least one student has some ideas for the German car maker.

Pictured above is a concept car that uses "nanotechnology" to repair itself. A hybrid, this vehicle features an internal combustion engine, backed up by four electric motors—one in each wheel! Said nanotech supposedly allows the future owner to change the car's color on-the-go, and control the opacity of the passenger cabin bubble. In other words, this concept A9 is perfect for make out sessions (if you're worried from being in seen from the front or back, at least)!

The brainchild of Spanish designer Daniel Garcia, this concept A9 apparently takes some design cues from the tourist-friendly City of Arts and Sciences. How this is so should be the subject of the comments below. Whatever the case, Garcia has a good eye for aesthetics. We no longer have to worry about this atrocious fake A9.

Nano-engineered Audi A9 concept repairs damages on its own

  • mlopinto2k1 18 May 2010 23:17
    Wait, I just realized the front windshield is completely covered. Your telling me nanotechnology is making happen???
  • konjiki7 18 May 2010 23:18
    It's actually better looking then some Audi's concept cars...
  • sliem 18 May 2010 23:19
    The windshield... is that legal? lol.
    Someone'll break into this car in a minute if you park it downtown.
  • tainted_peak 18 May 2010 23:36
    A9 or R9 should continue were the R8 v10 left off.....perfecting the future super car. Kind of what they're doing with the 5.2L v12 TDI.
  • djtronika 18 May 2010 23:41
    i drive a honda insight. FML
  • cloakster 18 May 2010 23:44
    That render is a complete copy of BMW's real car: http://www.e90post.com/goodiesforyou/concepts/visioned/P90047157_highRes.jpg
  • invlem 18 May 2010 23:46
    I'd buy it, love the headlights partly hidden and very narrow. Looks aggressive, angry.
  • hunter315 18 May 2010 23:47
    That looks pretty sweet! They dont even need nanotech to do that to the window, there are LCD windows that go clear when voltage is applied and go frosted when power is lost.
  • borisof007 18 May 2010 23:50
    l2read people, the article says that the driver can control the opacity of the cabin bubble, which includes the windshield.
  • Tmanishere 18 May 2010 23:56
    hunter315That looks pretty sweet! They dont even need nanotech to do that to the window, there are LCD windows that go clear when voltage is applied and go frosted when power is lost.
    For the love of god, I hope it's the other way around. I wouldn't want the the window to go frosted just because of a power loss.
