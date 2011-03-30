10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

TV Ghost

And speaking of things that can be ordered on the internet, the TV Poltergeist is another compelling option to scare, intimidate or generally piss off members of your family. Just place the device between the couch cushions of your victim's theater room. With the LED aimed at the TV, it will turn the set off and on in random intervals for as long as the three AA batteries inside can last. It could be months before they figure this one out! Just keep your giggles to a minimum, please.