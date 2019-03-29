Out Of Juice: Apple Pulls the Plug on AirPower

Apple ships everything it announces. Or at least it did before announcing the AirPower wireless charging mat back in September 2017.

But after that year-and-a-half wait, AirPower's not going to make it to market. In a statement sent via e-mail today (March 29), Apple senior vice president of hardware engineering Dan Riccio announced the product was being scrapped.

"After much effort, we've concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project," Riccio said in the note published by TechCrunch. "We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward."

The announcement comes at the end of a week where Apple shipped its second generation AirPods, the completely wireless headphones, updated with small, but smart, differences. AirPods 2 even feature an outline graphic of the AirPower mat on the back of the box, which also calls out said product by name.

Early rumors claimed the delays were tied to AirPower running too hot, and cross-device issues interfering with communication signals.