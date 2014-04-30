Apple iWatch Already in Production (Report)

After months of speculation, the iWatch could be closer to release than ever. According to a new report from Taiwan's China Times, Apple's hotly-anticipated wearable has entered the production process.

This new report, which cites Apple's Asian supply chain, notes that the iWatch will utilize SiP (system-in-a-package) modules that bundle a processor, DRAM and flash memory. These same modules are common in smartphones.

This production rumor is consistent with a previous one from earlier this month, which noted that the iWatch is on schedule for a Q3 2014 release. Taiwan's latest report doesn't offer much technical detail on the purported iWatch, which has been rumored to sport features like a flexible OLED display and a slap bracelet-like design.

Not much else is known about the iWatch, other than the fact that it will almost surely run some version of iOS and will interact with your iPhone. The device is expected to sync with the upcoming Healthbook iPhone app in iOS 8, which will apparently track everything from sleep and blood sugar to your hydration level.

The upcoming wearable will have some healthy competition from Android Wear, a unified wearable operating system that will debut on devices like the LG G Watch and Motorola Moto 360.

Follow staff writer Mike Andronico @MikeAndronico and on Google+.