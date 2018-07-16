How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Use the Fire TV Cube as an Echo

Not only does the Fire TV Cube respond to all of the actions and smart routines that work on all Alexa-enabled devices, but it also offers some of the features once unique to the Echo Show.

1. Say "Alexa, show me the weather" to see a 7-day forecast.

2. Say "Alexa, show me nearby pizza restaurants" or any kind of eateries, to get recommendations from Yelp.

3. Say "Alexa, show me my daily briefing" to get the day's news.

4. Say "Alexa, play Jeopardy!" to get your own chance to answer in the form of a question.

5. Say "Alexa, show me nearby movies." to see what's playing near you today.

6. Say "Alexa, select 3" (or any option) to learn more about that movie.

7. Say "Alexa, show me showtimes" to see where it's playing.

8. Say "Select 3" to learn more about which showtimes are available at that theater.