Apple AirPower Finally Coming This Spring with 'Exclusive Features'

After multiple delays, a new rumor claims that Apple’s wireless charging mat will finally arrive this spring.

(Image credit: Apple)

An earlier report claimed that Apple have had three big problems developing AirPower after announcing it with great fanfare more than a year ago.

First, it overheated while charging devices. Then, it suffered from "buggy inter-device communication, as well as charging activation and issues with charging speed, and overall accuracy of charge levels." And finally, charging multiple devices on the same mat was “extremely difficult” because of charging signals interference.

MORE: iPhone 11 Rumors: Release Date, Leaks, Specs and More

But a new story by reliable mobile rumor source MySmartPrice claims that Apple has been able to solve these problems — resulting in a different product than the one Apple originally announced.

First, the mat will be “slightly thicker than originally expected”, the report claims, due to its charging coil configuration to support multiple devices like the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

MySmartPrice also claims that Apple is going to include “a few exclusive features” but doesn’t say what they are. It also says that Apple will be releasing a new AirPods wireless charging case that will be able to grab its power from the base.

A Jan 14 report claimed that AirPower was finally entering production. The new report points out that “TV commercials are reportedly being filmed” at this time. The power mat is said to have a $150 price.