New AirPods Could Join iPhone X at Sept. 12 Event

We're already expecting to see new iPhones, an LTE-equipped Apple Watch and a 4K-ready Apple TV during this week's Apple press event. But Apple may be planning one more thing for its Sept. 12 event, even if the product announcement is relatively minor.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That'd be new AirPods. Apple's popular wireless headphones are getting a minor refresh, according to a reference in the iOS 11 gold master that 9to5Mac spotted.

MORE: Best Earbuds for Enjoying Music

Those notes refer to a new version of the AirPods, with the biggest change looking like the indicator light on the headphones' charging case moving to the outside. That means you'll be able to check on the charging status without popping open the case's lid.





(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

That's not a change that's likely to cause current AirPods owners to chuck their $159 wireless headphones into the bin, but it might convince new owners to pony up for the headphones. They're in for a treat, based on our AirPods review, which found that the original AirPods seamless connected to Apple's mobile devices.



Whatever Apple announces Sept. 12, we'll be there for live coverage of the Apple press event.