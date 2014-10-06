Adobe Brings Premiere Video Editor to iOS

Mobile video editing just got better. Adobe today announced a new app for iPhones and iPads called Premiere Clip, which brings a distilled version of its desktop Adobe Premier video editor to iOS users. The free app requires iOS 7 and up to run.

As with most of the company's offerings, you'll need an Adobe ID to use Premiere Clip, which facilitates syncing between all Adobe programs you've signed into. The biggest benefit of this is that the changes and progress you've made on your phone or tablet will be saved in the cloud, so you can pick up where you left off when you go to the desktop version (Premiere Pro). The app currently doesn't appear to offer syncing to Premiere Elements, the cheaper consumer desktop version of Premiere.

On its own, Premiere Clip provides some basic functions that let those without Premiere Pro put together videos from their device or Creative Cloud. You can add transitions, trim, speed up or slow down your clips. I especially like that you can also adjust the exposure, highlights and shadows of each clip.

The app also offers a handy set of audio tools, including increasing or decreasing the volume, muting and fading in and out. Adobe also touts its Smart Volume tool, which keeps the level of sound in each clip consistent, so you don't get sudden deafening spikes in your video.

Premiere Clip offers only a small variety of transitions for now, with fading in or out from black and a crossfade between clips as the only options. You can also add one of 15 Instagram-like filters to your piece for an artsy look. After you're done, your video is uploaded to Adobe's hosting service, but you can also upload the video to YouTube or save it to your device. You can also choose to edit your piece further in Premiere Pro.

While Premiere Clip doesn't offer the same rich set of tools offered by Apple's own iMovie (which is free for all new Apple devices), it is definitely a compelling option for those who already use Adobe's desktop version of Premiere. iMovie gives you more control over your clips and offers more transitions and animations. But as an 86MB download, Premiere Clip will take up less space on your device than the 605MB-large iMovie.

Staff writer Cherlynn Low can't decide between Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. Follow her @cherlynnlow. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.