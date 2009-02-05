Trending

How to Salvage Photos Gone Horribly Wrong

By

Not everybody has time to learn photography 101. Here’s how to make the best of bad images after the damage has been done, with software.

Saturation for Dull Images

Sometimes photos just don’t capture enough of the color in a scene. In this case, changing a specific color isn’t the answer. Instead, you must enhance all colors. For this situation, your image editor’s Saturation Slider –which is part of the Hue/Saturation/Lightness control –is the solution. 

The Saturation Slider in the Hue/Saturation/Lightness control has the effect of increasing the intensity of color.  For example, if you were to increase the saturation of pink, it would take on a more reddish hue. On the other hand, if you were to reduce the saturation to none, pink would become gray, since you would have completely removed all of the color. 

In this image, the colors in the kittens’ fur are dull and somewhat bland. 

Increasing the saturation provides a quick solution to the problem.

The colors in the photo are now much more vibrant and lifelike.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • aevm 06 February 2009 01:34
    Loved the article. Thanks guys!
    Reply
  • superhighperf 06 February 2009 05:38
    how about fixing the photo that was in the cover?
    http://media.bestofmicro.com/adjustment-saturation-tuning,0-4-178852-2.jpg

    bait and switch article ?!?!?!?!
    Reply
  • 06 February 2009 10:38
    Damn... You didn't fix the photos, you actually RUINED mosto of them...
    Reply
  • 06 February 2009 20:38
    As a professional VFX artist, I have to say that this article is a little on the juvenile side. Some of the "after" photos contain less information than the "before" photos. You never want to clip information in your photograph, and always want even exposure. Never underestimate a good matte for affecting only certain portions of your image. Furthermore, a good levels adjustment never hurt, and can always add some "punch" to your image.
    Reply
  • 07 February 2009 00:20
    The article text provides a reasonable introduction to basic photo editing, but the "fixed" photos are perfect examples of what happens when a beginner goes way, way overboard. It's too bad because the miserable "after" photos significantly undermine the credibility of the article.
    Reply
  • mediv42 07 February 2009 04:56
    Why do people insist a bluer sky or greener trees make a better picture? Isn't the point of photography to capture what actually is, not whimsically change it to what you want it to be? Sure I understand if you underexposed the photo, or your white balance is off or whatever, but shouldn't the goal generally be what the subject actually looked like?
    Reply
  • cruiseoveride 08 February 2009 12:09
    good stuff. Now to see if this works in gimp.
    Reply
  • idisarmu 08 February 2009 22:17
    This reminds me of the millions upon millions of teenage girls who see a picture of themselves and say, "Oh noes!!! ACNE!" *cries for hours and then suddenly has epiphany* "WAIT! I've GOT IT! I'll just crank up the brightness and make the picture black&white! THANK YOU COMPUTER!"
    Reply
  • idisarmu 08 February 2009 22:57
    It's a shame that the raccoon now looks like it is hovering.
    Reply
  • AARRGGHHH 09 February 2009 12:41
    idisarmuThis reminds me of the millions upon millions of teenage girls who see a picture of themselves and say, "Oh noes!!! ACNE!" *cries for hours and then suddenly has epiphany* "WAIT! I've GOT IT! I'll just crank up the brightness and make the picture black&white! THANK YOU COMPUTER!"
    Black and White hides zits? That IS an epiphany.

    I enjoyed the article.

    Reply