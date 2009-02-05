How to Salvage Photos Gone Horribly Wrong

Color Adjustment for Bluer Skies

The human eye doesn’t always see things the same way as the camera does. Although a scene may look perfect to us, the resulting image may not reflect exactly what we saw. This is particularly true when dealing with color, so performing color correction is another commonly needed photo fix.

In the image below, sunlight reflecting off of the clouds has created an excessively yellow image. This can be adjusted by using a Color Adjustment filter (sometimes called a Color Balance filter). Color Adjustment enables adjusting color in three color axes: red versus cyan, green versus magenta, and blue versus yellow.

Many images will require adjustments to all three axes, but repairing this image required an adjustment to only one axis, blue versus yellow.

As you can see in the final image, the excessive yellowing has been removed and replaced with blue.