World's Most Expensive Mouse Costs $26,730

Crazy expensive mouse doesn't even have wireless support.

Looking to dump more money into a USB-based mouse for your PC than a into brand new car? Look no further than the world's most expensive computer mouse called the World's Most Expensive Computer Mouse. Yep, that it's real name, and it may be able to hold onto the title until some other developer comes along and ups the ante in the next few weeks.

For $26,730 USD, one would expect for the developer to at least throw in a wireless connection. But no, the focus was in using 18 karat white gold and covering the device with 59 diamonds. There really isn't anything technologically spiffy about the device, offering end-users the standard three-button wheel mouse setup and a 800dpi optical resolution.

"A perfect gift for a 60th wedding anniversary, as diamond is the traditional gift for this event," said Swiss manufacturer Pat Says Now. "It is also a great choice for a 50th wedding anniversary, as Gold is the traditional gift for this event!''

Big spenders can personalize the mouse to their liking by using diamond initials or any type of pattern. Each mouse is made to order, with yellow, red, or white gold with white or black trim as selectable options... but no wireless connection. Doh.

Interested parties can purchase the mouse here.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kobbra 07 April 2010 03:18
    My 10 euro mouse has 1600 dpi so: I WON!!!
    Reply
  • jamac666 07 April 2010 03:22
    Could use this with your diamond encrusted iMac!
    Reply
  • XD_dued 07 April 2010 03:25
    Completely worthless...pitiful really.
    Reply
  • ArgleBargle 07 April 2010 03:27
    Finally, a mouse for those with far more money than brains!
    Reply
  • wintermint 07 April 2010 03:30
    Only expensive cuz it got gold on it...
    Reply
  • nforce4max 07 April 2010 03:30
    What a one can buy a new car and pay for a 2 year degree for that much. In some cities in the US you buy a city block or more for that price.
    Reply
  • bison88 07 April 2010 03:36
    A trackball? LOLWUT? Is this 1994?
    Reply
  • kelfen 07 April 2010 04:02
    lol I made a mouse out of plastic and put a $26,731 price tag on it so now I have the worlds expensive mouse
    Reply
  • dan117 07 April 2010 04:05
    /care
    Reply
  • skevil 07 April 2010 04:08
    WHY
    Reply