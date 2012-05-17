'The Social Network' Screenwriter Set for Steve Jobs' Biopic

Back in April, we reported that independent film company Inferno Entertainment began working on a Steve Jobs biopic. The film will see Ashton Kutcher playing the famous former Apple CEO, and will have a budget of around $5 million USD. Shooting has reportedly already begun, and the flick is expected to be released by the end of the year.

There were also reports that Sony Pictures Entertainment had paid $1 million USD for the rights to use Walter Isaacson’s biography on the late Apple co-founder for its own biopic. Sony has now confirmed that Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind The Social Network, A Few Good Men, Moneyball and TV’s The West Wing, will adapt the best-selling book for the big screen. Mark Gordon, Scott Rudin and Guymon Casady are producing the project.

"Steve Jobs' story is unique: he was one of the most revolutionary and influential men not just of our time but of all time," said Sony Pictures Entertainment co-chairman Amy Pascal in a statement. "There is no writer working in Hollywood today who is more capable of capturing such an extraordinary life for the screen than Aaron Sorkin; in his hands, we’re confident that the film will be everything that Jobs himself was: captivating, entertaining and polarizing."

The Hollywood Reporter said that Sorkin was Sony's screenwriter of choice since the very beginning. The studio approached the writer back in November 2011 who at the time admitted that he was "strongly considering" taking on the Steve Jobs assignment.

Last year before Jobs passed away, he asked Sorkin to write a movie script for Pixar, but was refused. Jobs responded by inviting Sorkin up for a tour of the Pixar facility in the Bay Area. Sorkin said he remembered that final conversation with the Apple CEO very well.

"The truth is I don't know how to tell those stories," the screenwriter said he told Jobs. "I have a young kid who loves Pixar movies and she'll turn cartwheels if I tell her I’m writing one and I don’t want to disappoint her by writing the only bad movie in the history of Pixar."

Based on the information provided, Sony's movie may focus on Jobs' entire lifeline while the independent film starring Ashton Kutcher will focus on his early career as indicated by Inferno Entertainment producer Mark Hulme.

"Since our film covers the early years of Apple, when Jobs was in his 20's, we needed an actor who could carry not only the youthfulness of Jobs at the time but also the psychological complexity," Hulme said last month. "Because of that, and Ashton's physical similarities to Jobs, he's perfect for our film."

Sounds like this version may head directly to DVD/Blu-ray/cable TV at the same time Sony's biopic will splash the big screen and reel in a few Oscars.