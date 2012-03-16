Samsung Says that There Will be a 7.85-inch iPad

Today it's all about iPad, iPad, iPad. Though the new iPad from Apple doesn't officially hit stores until tomorrow, the NDA for reviews has just expired so the internet has been flooded with talk of the device. However, it's not just Apple that's perpetuating talk of all things iPad. Samsung got in on the act this week too when the company appeared to 'confirm' the existence of a smaller iPad.
Speaking to the Korea Times, a Sammy official apparently confirmed a 7.85-inch iPad. The piece itself discusses the amount of parts that Apple buys from Samsung despite the ongoing legal disputes between the two companies.
Last year, Apple bought $7.8 billion worth of parts from Samsung. This number is set to rise this year, and this unnamed Samsung official says it will hit $11 billion, thanks to a new iPad that has yet to be announced by Apple.
"The contract is expected to rise to $11 billion by the end of this year as Apple is planning to release a smaller iPad, probably with a 7.85-inch screen, and to sell more of its MacBook Air PCs using Samsung’s faster solid state drive (SSD) storage," the official said.
Apple buys a lot of its hardware from Samsung and this certainly isn't the first time we've heard rumors of a smaller iPad. Last we heard, Apple was working on the approximately 7.8-inch iPad already and that volume production could begin as early as the third quarter of 2012. This would put it right on track for a March launch in 2013.
It's harder for Samsung to find another customer who can buy at the level Apple can than it is for Apple to find another manufacturer. Apple has already diversified its supply base after the legal cases, just in case.
It would hurt Samsung more than Apple if they moved away from supplying.
You seem to be forgetting that samsung also sells tablets. Not to mention that apple is not the only bulk customer that they have. Even sony lcd tv is buying from samsung.
If apple have another supplier, i doubt that they will not change supplier. Remember, apple is just iphone and Ipad. Samsung is everything from your air-conditioner to washing machine, refrigerator, TV and yes smart phones and tablets. You don't scare company that big just because you wont buy some parts.
Just like politics, in business there is no permanent friends nor enemies... just permanent interest.
"Do you hate us? Don't buy the fruit, then. If you really want the fruit, pay us up, too"
They're so big, you can hardly buy anything without buying from them, too.